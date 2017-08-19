‘I am not resigning,’ lawmaker says, defying calls after Trump assassination post

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? Pause 2:42 Central Coast Alumni for Recovery co-founder talks about his dark path with drugs 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 2:25 74 years after his death, this WWII Marine has finally been laid to rest 0:30 Meet Atascadero zoo's newest resident: Amber the giant anteater 0:48 SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 0:59 Stephen Curry sells his Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million 1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal was adamant Friday that she isn’t resigning over a Facebook post calling for President Donald Trump’s assassination. Chappelle-Nadal, a University City Democrat, has faced calls by Missouri’s top Democrats and Republicans demanding she resign from the legislature over a comment she posted on her personal Facebook Thursday: “I hope Trump is assassinated.” (Photos in this video are from the Associated Press) Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

