Serpico, others from NYPD, rally in support of Kaepernick

Retired New York City Police Officer Frank Serpico, center, stands with other members of law enforcement during a rally to show support for Colin Kaepernick, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in New York. Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, became a controversial figure last year after he refused to stand for the national anthem. He said it was a protest against oppression of black people. Mary Altaffer AP Photo