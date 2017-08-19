National

Funeral held for Virginia trooper killed in helicopter crash

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press

August 19, 2017 7:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of a Virginia state trooper who died in the fatal crash of a helicopter that had been monitoring a violent, white nationalist protest in Charlottesville.

Police officers from around the country honored Lt. Jay Cullen on Saturday at Southside Church of the Nazarene near Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe called Cullen, who frequently piloted the governor around the state in a police helicopter, a "silent giant."

Authorities say Cullen was the pilot of a helicopter providing video to police of activities in downtown Charlottesville last Saturday before it broke off to lend support to a motorcade for the governor. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The funeral for the other trooper killed in the crash, Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, was held Friday.

