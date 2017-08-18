The Latest: Suspect in stabbing death back in Chicago

Andrew Warren arrives at a police station as he is escorted by Chicago police, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Chicago. Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, and Wyndham Lathem, a Northwestern University professor, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago. Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the July attack in Lathem's high-rise Chicago condo. Lathem and Warren surrendered peacefully to police in California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day manhunt. Jim Young, Pool AP Photo