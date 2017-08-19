Boston, cradle of liberty, braces for spirited protests

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va. Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters prepare for a showdown on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly. Boston’s rally is the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since a car plowed into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring scores of others. Steve Helber AP Photo