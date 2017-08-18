National

Right-wing activist faces charges from March Berkeley event

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 6:09 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

A right-wing organizer faces a charge of illegal possession of a baton he was seen swinging at counter-protesters during a chaotic rally for President Donald Trump in Berkeley, California earlier this year.

The Alameda County district attorney filed the felony charge against 41-year-old Kyle Chapman on Wednesday. Prosecutors say if convicted, Chapman faces a lengthy prison sentence under California's three-strikes law because it would be his third felony conviction.

Chapman describes himself in social media as a "proud American nationalist" and "ardent Trump supporter." He is scheduled to speak at rallies in Boston this weekend and in San Francisco later this month.

Chapman did not respond to a message sent Friday. In a message on Facebook he called the allegations "trumped up bogus charges."

Hundreds of protesters clashed during the March 4 rally.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 1:48

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?
Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes 17:22

Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes
Trump criticizes hatred 'on many sides' after Charlottesville violence 2:29

Trump criticizes hatred 'on many sides' after Charlottesville violence

View More Video