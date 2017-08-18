She was mining for gold. She made a rare discovery instead.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 0:50 Voice mail from KKK leader: ‘I'm glad that girl died’ during Virginia protest 0:24 RAW VIDEO: Confederate statue toppled by protesters in Durham 17:22 Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes 0:40 Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 0:53 Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Gold miner Jillian Kelly says she discovered a diamond while working her claim near the California foothill town Forest Hill. Video by Ed Fletcher, additional photography by Randall Benton. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Gold miner Jillian Kelly says she discovered a diamond while working her claim near the California foothill town Forest Hill. Video by Ed Fletcher, additional photography by Randall Benton. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee