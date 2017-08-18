KKK may march in Durham, NC today; sheriff closes Main Street in advance

1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

0:40 Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness

1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

0:57 Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

0:53 Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened

2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond