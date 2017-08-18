The Latest: Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News site

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. Bombarded by the sharpest attacks yet from fellow Republicans, President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, dug into his defense of racist groups by attacking members of own party and renouncing the rising movement to pull down monuments to Confederate icons. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo