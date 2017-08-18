National

Mourners to remember Virginia trooper killed in copter crash

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 12:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Mourners will gather to remember one of the two Virginia state troopers who died in a helicopter crash while monitoring a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville.

A funeral for Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond. A private burial will follow.

Authorities say Bates was a passenger in a helicopter providing video to police of activities in downtown Charlottesville last Saturday before it broke off to lend support to a motorcade for Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

A funeral for the helicopter's pilot, Lt. Jay Cullen, is set for Saturday.

