Trump lawyer forwards email echoing secessionist rhetoric

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Wednesday forwarded an email to conservative journalists, government officials and friends that echoed secessionist Civil War propaganda and declared that the group Black Lives Matter “has been totally infiltrated by terrorist groups.”
The email forwarded by John Dowd, who is leading the president’s legal team, painted Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in glowing terms and equated the South’s rebellion to that of the American Revolution against England. Its subject line — “The Information that Validates President Trump on Charlottesville” — was a reference to comments Trump made this week in the aftermath of protests in the Virginia college town.
“You cannot be against General Lee and be for General Washington,” the email reads, “there literally is no difference between the two men.”
The contents of the email are at the heart of a roiling controversy over race and history that turned deadly last weekend in Charlottesville, where white nationalist groups clashed with protesters over the planned removal of a statue of Lee. An Ohio man with ties to white nationalist groups drove his car through a crowd, killing one woman and injuring many others, authorities say.
In a fiery news conference Tuesday, Trump blamed “both sides” for that violence. He said many of those who opposed the statue’s removal were good people protesting the loss of their culture, and he questioned whether taking down statues of Lee could lead to monuments of Washington also being removed.
His words were widely criticized in Washington but were praised by white supremacists, including a former Ku Klux Klan leader.
Dowd received the email Tuesday night and forwarded it Wednesday morning to more than two dozen recipients, including a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, The Wall Street Journal editorial page and journalists at Fox News and The Washington Times. There is no evidence that any of the journalists used the contents of the email in their coverage. One of the recipients provided a copy to The New York Times.
“You’re sticking your nose in my personal email?” Dowd told The Times in a brief telephone interview. “People send me things. I forward them.” He then hung up.
The email’s author, Jerome Almon, runs several websites alleging government conspiracies and arguing that the FBI has been infiltrated by Islamic terrorists. He once unsuccessfully sued the State Department for $900 million over claims of discrimination.
Almon’s email said that Black Lives Matter, a group that formed to protest the use of force by police against African-Americans, is being directed by terrorists. Almon blamed the group for deadly violence against police last year in Texas and Louisiana.
The email’s comparison of secessionists to the nation’s Founding Fathers echoes an early Confederate rallying cry, said Judith Giesberg, a Villanova University historian and editor of The Journal of the Civil War Era. Washington’s face appeared on Confederate money, she said, and secessionists were eager to place their rebellion in the context of the American Revolution.
“The first states to secede drew a straight line back to the Revolution,” she said in a telephone interview. “They said they were the inheritors of this revolutionary tradition that traces back to Washington.”
Almon listed several reasons Lee is no different from Washington. “Both rebelled against the ruling government,” the email reads, adding, “Both saved America.”
Almon, who is black, said in his email to Dowd that the protesters should “go back to the ghettos and do raise their children and rebuild places like Detroit.”
In a telephone interview, Almon said he sent the email to follow up on a phone call he had last week with Dowd. He said he had called to offer damaging information about James Comey, the former FBI director, and to provide other information about the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign.
Almon said he hoped Dowd would circulate his email.
“I was hoping it would get in the hands of President Trump — I quite frankly hope he would review it right now because his presidency is on the line,” Almon said in the interview. “I don’t believe the president is getting the correct advice or proper information. Someone reading what I sent to Dowd will view Robert E. Lee differently.”
There is no evidence that Dowd sent the email to Trump. Other recipients include Washington lawyers and members of Dowd’s family.
Dowd circulated the email hours after the White House issued its own talking points to Republicans defending the president.
“The president was entirely correct — both sides of the violence in Charlottesville acted inappropriately, and bear some responsibility,” the White House said. Those talking points, circulated Tuesday night, did not address Trump’s comments about Lee and Washington.
The email that Dowd forwarded, however, issues a full-throated endorsement of those comments. It declared that Lee “saved America” by opting to surrender rather than launch guerrilla attacks in the final days of the Civil War.
Giesberg said it is true that Lee rejected such tactics, but his decision did not save America.
“It’s like a history I don’t even recognize,” she said.
In an interview, Almon said that he is not a Republican and that he does not reflexively support Trump.
“I’m against racism,” he said.
Almon said that he had also provided information about the FBI to the office of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
An email Almon provided to The Times showed that he had been in communication in March with Nunes’ office. There is no evidence that Nunes circulated that email.
