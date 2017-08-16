FILE - In this June 8, 2007, file photo, Rhonda Beckford looks around in her daughter, 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky's room during an interview in Belton, Mo. Authorities say human remains found in April 2017 in rural northwest Missouri are those of the 17-year-old girl who was last seen 10 years ago. Belton police Lt. Brad Swanson said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 16, that the FBI confirmed the remains were those of Kara Kopetsky.
FILE - In this June 8, 2007, file photo, Rhonda Beckford looks around in her daughter, 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky's room during an interview in Belton, Mo. Authorities say human remains found in April 2017 in rural northwest Missouri are those of the 17-year-old girl who was last seen 10 years ago. Belton police Lt. Brad Swanson said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 16, that the FBI confirmed the remains were those of Kara Kopetsky. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 8, 2007, file photo, Rhonda Beckford looks around in her daughter, 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky's room during an interview in Belton, Mo. Authorities say human remains found in April 2017 in rural northwest Missouri are those of the 17-year-old girl who was last seen 10 years ago. Belton police Lt. Brad Swanson said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 16, that the FBI confirmed the remains were those of Kara Kopetsky. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo

National

Remains found in northwest Missouri identified as teen's

By MARGARET STAFFORD Associated Press

August 16, 2017 6:03 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Bones found in a rural area in the spring are those of a 17-year-old northwest Missouri girl, family members and authorities said Wednesday, bringing them closer to solving a 10-year mystery that began when the teen walked out of her high school and disappeared.

Police in Belton, where Kara Kopetsky lived and was last seen, said in a statement that the FBI confirmed the remains — one of two sets of human bones discovered in April — were identified through DNA testing as those of Kopetsky. The teen had been missing since leaving Belton High School on May 4, 2007. Belton is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Kansas City.

Her skull was found in a wooded area near Belton, the day after a mushroom hunter discovered the remains of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, Missouri. Runions was last seen in September 2016, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Kopetsky's mother, Rhonda Beckford, said Wednesday that relatives had assumed the remains were Kara's since the day they were found.

"We always felt when they found one, they would find both," Beckford said, referring to her daughter and Runions. "So of course we felt from the very beginning that the other set of remains were Kara."

She said her family is headed into "a new phase." She described it as one of "resolution" rather than "closure."

"We've gotten Kara identified and now we can have a funeral and put her to rest, the way it always should have been, and move toward prosecution," she said.

Runions and Kopetsky have both been linked to 27-year-old Kylr Yust, who was seen leaving a gathering with Runions on Sept. 8, 2016. He was charged with burning Runions' car, which was found in the days after she disappeared. Court records indicate Kopetsky filed a protection order against Yust in April 2007. Yust has not been charged in either disappearance.

Beckford said she prefers to talk about her daughter, not Yust.

"Kara was 17 when we lost her and she was robbed of her life and she deserves justice," she said. "It's up to us now to make sure she gets that justice."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 1:48

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?
Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes 17:22

Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes
Trump criticizes hatred 'on many sides' after Charlottesville violence 2:29

Trump criticizes hatred 'on many sides' after Charlottesville violence

View More Video