Review: Minnesota properly handled football suspensions

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Jenna Bergman, center, a 2013 graduate of the University of Minnesota, and others participate in a rally to support the victim of an alleged sexual assault that led to the suspension of 10 football players, outside TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn. An outside review released Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, says the University of Minnesota followed law and policy properly when it suspended 10 football players last fall following an accusation of sexual assault. Star Tribune via AP File Aaron Lavinsky