National

Workers remove Baltimore Confederate monuments overnight

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:29 AM

BALTIMORE

Confederate monuments have been removed overnight in Baltimore.

Local news outlets report that workers hauled the monuments away early Wednesday, days after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.

WBAL-TV reports that a crane removed a monument to Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson" from its pedestal around 3 a.m. and placed it on a flatbed truck 45 minutes later.

Photos taken by The Baltimore Sun shows workers taking away a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh told the newspaper that crews began removing the city's four Confederate monuments late Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Pugh said the monuments "needed to come down." The mayor watched as workers removed the statues in the dark.

