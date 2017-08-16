National

High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 3:08 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Hurricane Gert is churning the surf and creating a high risk for rip currents along the New Jersey shore.

Beachgoers are advised to swim near lifeguards.

If caught in a rip current, they should relax and float. If possible, swim parallel to the shore in order to get free of the current.

The second hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean is not posing a direct threat to the Jersey shore. Gert has begun to turn northeast and forecasters say an increase in forward speed is expected through the next couple of days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 1:48

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?
Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes 17:22

Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes
Trump criticizes hatred 'on many sides' after Charlottesville violence 2:29

Trump criticizes hatred 'on many sides' after Charlottesville violence

View More Video