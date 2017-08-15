‘I’m glad that girl died’ during Charlottesville protest, N. Carolina KKK leader says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:42 NC woman confronts man with Nazi flag on his house 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:56 How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home 0:59 Amazing breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 1:13 Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay 0:25 Watch this mountain lion casually cross the Foresthill Bridge Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan left this voice mail saying he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. Heather Heyer was killed when James Allen Fields Jr. allegedly drove a car into a crowd of protesters at high speed, then fled the scene by backing up. Nineteen other people were injured. WBTV

