Hundreds at underage drinking party escape into woods, but some are too drunk to flee, cops say

Several underage drinkers required medical attention for possible alcohol poisoning Sunday, after York County sheriff’s deputies broke up an underage drinking party that ended with more than 300 people fleeing into woods.
Police made only one arrest of a woman, 18, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Deputies arrived and reported they saw hundreds of people fleeing into a field and woods of the 300 block of Farmwood Lane in Rock Hill.
The location is southwest of Rock Hill, off S.C. 322.
Deputies found the teen barely able to walk, the York County Sheriff’s Office report states. She was cited after being taken to the hospital for treatment.
Some at the party were as young as 15, police said.
The incident was so large that at least three EMS units were sent to take care of the “enormous amount of people on scene” whom deputies were attending to that had possible alcohol poisoning, the report states.
No one was checking identification or monitoring the amount the underage people were drinking, deputies said they were told.
Deputies said word of the party spread Saturday night on social media.
The investigation into the party continues, including the possibility of charges against the host of the party, police said.
