Trump shares tweet calling him "a fascist"

By Josh Magness

August 15, 2017 4:45 AM

President Donald Trump briefly shared a tweet that accused of him being “a fascist” Tuesday morning.

The tweet came from user @MikeHolden42, who was replying to a story posted on the Fox & Friends Twitter account about how Trump is “seriously considering” pardoning ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

“He's a fascist, so not unusual,” Holden wrote.

Arpaio, a vocal supporter of Trump, was found guilty two weeks ago of denying a judge’s orders to cease traffic stops that aimed to find potential undocumented immigrants.

“I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio,” Trump said Sunday to Fox News. “He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him.”

Users on Twitter were quick to notice the briefly retweeted message.

For the time being, Holden seems to be enjoying the attention.

