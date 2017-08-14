5 websites to help you track and enjoy the solar eclipse on Aug. 21

Millions of people across the United States will get to see a total eclipse of the sun Aug. 21.

And while California is not in the 14-state path for the full solar eclipse, San Luis Obispo County residents will still be able to see it — just not in its totality.

Those interested in tracking the eclipse have a wealth of knowledge to pull from online, and here are a few websites with the coolest interactives and best information before the eclipse even starts.

Vox.com has done most of the heavy lifting for you. Just enter your ZIP code to find when the eclipse will peak in your area and what percentage of the sun will be obstructed.

It also tells users exactly how far (in miles) they would need to travel to see the total eclipse.

It goes without saying NASA has a plethora of valuable eclipse-tracking material available online.

One option is the maps that show the direct flight path broken down by state and time the eclipse will occur in each region.

What’s up for August? A total solar eclipse across the United States on August 21! Get the details on #Eclipse2017: https://t.co/bdk0UTPm91 pic.twitter.com/ISZpTdnipF — NASA (@NASA) August 1, 2017

Google and UC Berkeley teamed up to create an online simulator that will show the path of the sun over a three-hour period at any location during the time of the eclipse.

Check out the simulation for San Luis Obispo here.

Plus, they’ll be producing a “high definition, time-expanded video of the total solar eclipse” that will be pieced together “from images collected by citizen scientists at various points along the eclipse path.”

Want to learn more about our project? read this and then join up!https://t.co/KxiWnhIY69 — EclipseMegaMovie (@Eclipse2017MM) June 15, 2017

The Washington Post created a user-friendly interactive map that travels the path of the solar eclipse.

From the Oregon coast to eastern South Carolina, the map offers interesting information about many cities in the path of totality, including duration of the eclipse in that area, best places to view and other eclipse-related festivities.

Take a trip down the path of the total solar eclipse coming up in August and see what will be in the moon's shadow: https://t.co/cWtGpjfN16 pic.twitter.com/4Rc83Py9es — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) July 28, 2017

Viewing parties and festivals will be held across the country. Type in the name of your city to find events around you, eclipse conditions and what the “maximum phase” should look like in your area.

In San Luis Obispo County, the Atascadero Library and the Central Coast Astronomical Society will host a viewing of the partial eclipse starting at 9 a.m. There will be a discussion and presentation afterward.