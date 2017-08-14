Under Armour, Intel CEOs latest to resign from White House council after Charlottesville

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich stepped down from the American Manufacturing Council Monday in the wake of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Plank was the second CEO to resign from the council on Monday, but did not directly blame President Donald Trump’s response to the rally for his decision.
“I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry,” Plank said in a statement. “However, Under Armor engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”
I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport. - CEO Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/8YvndJMjj1— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 15, 2017
Trump was widely criticized for his lack of forceful response to a neo-Nazi rally held in Charlottesville over the weekend in protest of the removal of a Confederate statue from a park. One woman was killed when 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove his car into a group of counterprotesters.
Plank said he was appreciative of the opportunity to have served on the council but will now “focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.”
Krzanich was more explicit in a blog post explaining his resignation, citing a climate in which every issue is politicized “to the point where significant progress is impossible.” He said promoting American manufacturing “should not be a political issue.”
“I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing,” Krzanich said in a statement. “I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence.”
Earlier Monday, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier also stepped down from the manufacturing council. He refrained from mentioning Trump by name in his statement, but made it clear the president’s response influenced his decision.
“America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” Frazier, who is African American, said in a statement. “As CEO of Merck, and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”
Shortly after Frazier’s announcement, Trump personally attacked the CEO for stepping down.
Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017
Trump on Saturday said violence was perpetrated “on many sides,” a response criticized by both Democrats and Republicans as an insufficient condemnation of white supremacists and hateful ideology. On Sunday, the White House issued an unattributed statement saying that “of course” Trump’s initial comments on the situation condemned “white supremacists, KKK Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.”
That statement did nothing to quell calls for a clear and unequivocal presidential condemnation of the white supremacists in Charlottesville, some of whom support Trump. On Monday, the president told media gathered at the White House ahead of an economic event that “racism is evil.”
“And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said.
He later criticized the media response on Twitter.
Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied...truly bad people!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017
