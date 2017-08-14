A department store’s mannequins are repositioned, appear to be giving a Nazi salute, photo shows

The mannequins at a Belk department store in Cary were apparently posed to look like they were making Nazi salutes, according to a photo posted on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday.
A shopper, who asked not to be identified, posted the photo of rows of mannequins with outstretched arms at the Belk at Cary Towne Center.
“How many people walked by this and didn’t notice, oblivious, or saw it and did nothing?” the shopper wrote on Facebook. “Awestruck, I watched about twenty before I couldn’t take it. It’s about action, and when it comes to racism and inequality, no act of defending love and equality is small. You better believe I’m not letting this or any other grotesque act of hate creep in or stand.
“These arms are coming down.”
The shopper said she contacted Belk corporate management and that the company had a “zero tolerance for hate.” Belk said it was taking the incident “very seriously” and security cameras are being checked to identify who rearranged the mannequins.
Belk was not releasing security video of the incident as of Monday afternoon, but store officials said the mannequins being manipulated was caught on tape, according to ABC11.
Comments