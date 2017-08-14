'Love this': Police officer mocked Charlottesville car attack that left one dead

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Pause 4:47 Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair, on wrestling and baseball at Marlins Park 1:43 Watch this man's chronicle of two days stranded in the desert 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:45 Car rams into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 2:01 What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story 1:56 How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:09 With 'Stuff the Bus,' United Way helps kids prepare for a new school year in SLO County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

