A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. Steve Helber AP Photo

National

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

By CLAIRE GALOFARO Associated Press

August 14, 2017 12:30 AM

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one in Virginia where three died.

The violence had been building for months during a series of confrontations between members of the "alt-right" — a loose collection of white nationalists, racists and anti-immigration populists — and people who oppose them. It began the very day President Donald Trump put his hand on a Bible and took the oath of office.

Kevin Boyle, an American history professor at Northwestern University, said white supremacy has always lurked in America's shadow. Then, he believes, Trump was elected and emboldened their hate.

