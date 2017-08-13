National

Police officer accused of 'mocking' Charlottesville violence

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 10:17 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment purportedly made by an officer "mocking" the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that killed one person and injured at least 19 others.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.

Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno later released a statement saying "There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer."

Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.

James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of driving through a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday, killing a 32-year-old woman.

