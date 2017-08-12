An employee at E.&J. Gallo Winery reported a possible body in Dry Creek between Yosemite Boulevard and Grand Street in Modesto on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Modesto Fire Department crews discovered a life-sized stuffed Dracula doll.
Firefighters responded to a report of a possible body in a creek. They found Dracula.

By Deke Farrow

August 12, 2017 10:20 AM

MODESTO, CALIF. First responders see enough destruction, injury and death on their jobs that it can be a great relief when something is not what it first seems.

A 911 dispatch went out in Modesto on Thursday afternoon after a report that an E.&J. Gallo Winery security employee spotted a possible body in Dry Creek between Yosemite Boulevard and Grand Street.

A Modesto Fire Department engine, truck and battalion chief responded to the 500 block of Yosemite. Firefighters made their way to the creek area and found ... a life-size doll. And not just any doll, but a smiling, stuffed Dracula.

A department photo shows Capt. Jair Juarez beaming as he holds up the find. The doll appears happy to have been rescued, too.

The mood changes 180 degrees on rare, humorous occasions like this response, said Battalion Chief Randy Anderson. “For sure, that’s a better outcome than having to pull somebody up who’s demised or injured.”

Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327

