Virginia city rocked by white nationalist protests; 1 arrest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Torch-wielding white nationalists march through UVA campus Pause 2:02 Why do so many bicyclists crash at this railroad intersection? 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:41 Watch sea lions rescued in SLO County happily waddle back to their ocean home 0:48 Timelapse of Milky Way, Perseid meteor shower over the Central Coast 0:28 Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:18 Suspected burglar breaks into Trailer Barn in Paso Robles 1:05 Fresno Chaffee Zoo lions get special treats to celebrate World Lion Day 2:03 The story behind Brown Butter Cookie Co. 1:27 Krispy Kreme’s famous glazed doughnuts to go dark to mark solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email White nationalists took part in a torch-lit parade through the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. late on Friday. The march came on the eve of a larger "Unite the Right" rally scheduled to take place Saturday in the city's Emancipation Park. WVAW

White nationalists took part in a torch-lit parade through the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. late on Friday. The march came on the eve of a larger "Unite the Right" rally scheduled to take place Saturday in the city's Emancipation Park. WVAW