Thousands of drivers per day along Texas 121 are warned of the impending syphilis tsunami.
Thousands of drivers per day along Texas 121 are warned of the impending syphilis tsunami. Matt Martinez mmartinez@star-telegram.com
Thousands of drivers per day along Texas 121 are warned of the impending syphilis tsunami. Matt Martinez mmartinez@star-telegram.com

National

On one highway, drivers are getting warned — about a ‘syphilis tsunami’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

August 11, 2017 7:27 PM

Unlike southbound drivers on a highway in Fort Worth, Texas, who are warned thrice of the dangers of the Zika virus by billboard PSAs, northbound drivers are being met with an altogether more jarring message.

There’s a “Syphilis Tsunami” threatening Fort Worth if we’re to believe one billboard.

The image, part of a campaign for freeSTDcheck.org, co-opts one of the most famous pieces of Japanese art, Hokusai’s “ The Great Wave off Kangawa,” to make its point. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation runs the campaign; the billboard previously attempted to drive traffic to another foundation website, useacondom.com.

Foundation websites are attempting to take the campaign into the social media space by encouraging selfies and posts using the hashtag #AHFbillboardselfie, which, um, hasn’t really taken off, according to social media searches.

The foundation has apparently found it necessary in today’s media and advertising landscape to take its campaign to eliminate AIDS, syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases old-school via a giant jarring message 42.5 feet in the air on a billboard along the highway.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 74,702 new diagnoses of syphilis were made in the United States in 2015, compared to 395,216 cases of gonorrhea. So don’t be surprised if a new “gonorrhea gauntlet” billboard pops up in your neighborhood next.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why do so many bicyclists crash at this railroad intersection?

View More Video