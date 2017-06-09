Her son didn't want to say the Pledge of Allegiance. So his school made him, mom says.

The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit on the behalf of Jamie Porter Friday alleging that her then 7-year-old son was forced to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Porter, a resident of Terre Haute, Indiana, claimed her son’s first grade teacher pulled him out of class in March after he refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance out of protest, according to Fox News. Porter’s son is now 8 years old.
“He was doing it to protest the government of the United States, as it was racist, greedy and does not care about people,” the lawsuit stated according to Fox News.
After the teacher, Kelly McFarland, removed Porter’s son from class, she took him to the school’s principal, Mary Beth Harris.
Harris allegedly later forced Porter’s son to “practice” reciting the pledge, according to the Tribune Star.
Porter and her son are seeking a jury trial, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorney fees, naming Harris and McFarland in the suit. Porter claimed her son’s First Amendment rights were violated.
“The law is clear that the government may not compel anyone, including public school students, to recite the Pledge of Allegiance or to stand when it is delivered,” the lawsuit read.
The specific elementary school was not named in the suit. The school district’s attorney, Jonathan Mayes gave a statement to the Tribune Star.
“The school corporation is reviewing the complaint with its counsel and has no comment at this time,” Mayes said.
Comments