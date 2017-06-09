National

June 09, 2017 5:43 AM

Historic NYC tavern temporarily closed by health department

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A landmark tavern that hosted George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr has been temporarily closed by the New York City Health Department.

Violations cited at Fraunces (FRAHN'-sehz) Tavern, in the Wall Street area, include evidence of rats, flies and improper sewage disposal.

The restaurant's website says it's closed until further notice "due to unforeseen structural issues."

The tavern, which opened in 1762, got an "A'' at its previous inspection in November.

The executive director of the Fraunces Tavern Museum, J.B. Philips, says the famous watering hole has survived bombings and a revolution and will reopen as quickly as possible.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County 1:20

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County
National Police Week 2017 2:25

National Police Week 2017
What to do if you meet a mountain lion 4:18

What to do if you meet a mountain lion

View More Video

Nation & World Videos