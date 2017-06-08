National

June 08, 2017 5:42 AM

South Carolina deputy shoots, wounds burglary suspect

The Associated Press
ANDERSON, S.C.

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a burglary suspect that authorities say pointed a gun at her.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride told local news outlets the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were called after a woman saw a man enter her home. McBride said the woman was confronted by the man who pointed a gun at her before getting in a van.

McBride says a female deputy ordered the man out of the van and he pointed a gun at her. The sheriff said the deputy fired several shots, wounding the suspect. McBride said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The deputy was not hurt.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the deputy and the suspect are white.

