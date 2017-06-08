South Carolina deputy shoots, wounds burglary suspect

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a burglary suspect that authorities say pointed a gun at her.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride told local news outlets the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies were called after a woman saw a man enter her home. McBride said the woman was confronted by the man who pointed a gun at her before getting in a van.
McBride says a female deputy ordered the man out of the van and he pointed a gun at her. The sheriff said the deputy fired several shots, wounding the suspect. McBride said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The deputy was not hurt.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the deputy and the suspect are white.
