The young boy thought he was getting a vending machine toy. Instead, he got cocaine.

The toy vending machine at the restaurant in Bell Gardens, California, at first appeared like any other.
The gadget was short and bright red, with a shiny metallic face and a clear, plastic case holding little prizes to be dispensed for a quarter apiece. One mother thought nothing of it when she gave her son a coin so he could turn the machine's nob and receive a toy.
But the putty ball the boy got with his quarter ruptured in his hands Monday, and white powder spilled out.
The mother called police, who arrived and tested the powder, which tested positive for cocaine. Police opened the machine and found 136 grams, or just under 5 ounces, of cocaine bundled into other little packages, the Bell Gardens Police Department said in a statement.
Officials said a phone number on the side of the machine was registered to Snack Time Vending company. A woman who answered the phone at that number Wednesday morning told The Times that her company owned two other machines in the restaurant but not the one that contained the cocaine.
"We're getting a bad rap," said the woman, who declined to give her name.
She said that her company's name was listed on a nearby vending machine so police assumed they were all connected.
The Bell Gardens detective handling the case was unavailable for comment Wednesday morning.
The woman said that toys and candies for the vending machines can be bought in large quantities online or from wholesalers. She added that the owner of the dispenser in question likely didn't know what was inside.
Regardless, police said any businesses using Snack Time Vending machines should remove them immediately and call detectives.
