Remains of former slave eyed for sainthood moved to church

This 1916 photo provided by the Archdiocese of Denver shows Julia Greeley with Marjorie Ann Urquhart in McDonough Park in Denver. Greeley, a former slave, is being considered for possible sainthood. In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of Greeley were moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver. People lined up Wednesday, June 7, 2017, to honor her and pray for her help at the cathedral. Archdiocese of Denver via AP)