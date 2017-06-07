Young cancer survivor’s magnetic smile inspires people who ‘could use some hope’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County Pause 2:25 National Police Week 2017 2:18 Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 1:36 2016's worst red-light runners 3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House 1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The internet has taken adorable cancer survivor Sophi Eber of Parkville to its heart after a photo of her went viral. "Ultimately we thought people could use some hope right now. They get bogged down by negative news cycles," her mother, Bethany Eber, said Tuesday. Sophi Strong Facebook Page

