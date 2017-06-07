Flight delayed, but they had to get there. Solution? Maybe the longest Uber ride ever

“Just Uber it,” took on a whole new meaning for three Chinese business people who flew into DFW Sunday night.
The trio had arrived from Hong Kong earlier Sunday and sat by as their flight to Nashville was delayed again and again due to the weather, reports WFAA-TV’s Todd Unger.
They needed to get to Nashville for a meeting by noon Monday and the next flight wouldn’t get them there on time. So they decided to Uber it: about 685 miles and more than 11 hours in what could be the longest and farthest Uber fare yet, according to WFAA and others.
Uber driver Brent Pfieffer got the request on his cellphone about 11:45 p.m.
“‘I have an issue here. I need these people delivered to Nashville, Tennessee,’” was the message, he told WFAA. “I’m sittin’ there going, ‘You’re kidding, right?’
“I called my wife as soon as I got out, and she was asleep, of course. And I said, ‘I’m not coming home tonight.’”
Six hundred eighty-five miles and 11-and-a-half hours later, mission accomplished.
“They spoke enough broken English that we could converse back and forth, but, yeah, they were in a good mood,” Pfieffer said. “They were upset that they didn’t have their bags and didn’t get the flight, but other than that, yeah, it was a fun ride.”
The fare? Pfieffer reckons it to be more than $1,100, of which he expects about $800 — not including gas money from his patrons.
“It was a profitable day,” he told WFAA.
By comparison, had his travelers booked a trip by bus to Nashville, they’d have spent a little more than $100 each, but probably wouldn’t have arrived on time.
Up to now, the longest recorded Uber ride was 550 miles from Omaha to Denver that took 7 hours and 23 minutes, with a stop at Wendy’s, according to The Outline. That one cost $877.61.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments