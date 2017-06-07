Coroner says Indiana couple, teenage son were shot to death

Richard Lee Burton Jr., who Indiana State Police believe killed three people at a house he shared with the victims in rural southern Indiana, is shown in this driver's license photo released by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The bodies of two males and one female were found Sunday, June 4, 2017, in a home near Salem, Indiana, they shared with Burton. State Police said a body found Monday in a pickup truck near Bloomington, Indiana, is believed to be that of Burton, 47. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday on the three victims and the man who's believed to be Burton. Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles via AP)