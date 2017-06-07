National

June 07, 2017 7:15 AM

Florida woman sentenced in Sandy Hook parent threat case

By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut school, which she believed was a hoax.

A federal judge sentenced 57-year-old Lucy Richards on Wednesday to five months in prison, followed by five months of home detention. She pleaded guilty to interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

Richards failed to appear at a previous guilty plea hearing, was arrested in April and has been jailed since. She is charged with threatening Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Prosecutors say Richards sent the messages after viewing conspiracy theory websites.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County 1:20

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County
National Police Week 2017 2:25

National Police Week 2017
What to do if you meet a mountain lion 4:18

What to do if you meet a mountain lion

View More Video

Nation & World Videos