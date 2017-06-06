National

June 06, 2017 5:35 PM

3 teens caught stealing cardboard display cake in Minnesota

The Associated Press
EDINA, Minn.

Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery store with a stolen cake got a not-so-sweet surprise.

Instead of a real cake, Edina (ee-DYE'-nuh) police say the teens inadvertently grabbed a cardboard display cake.

Authorities say the three left a Cub Foods store early Tuesday with the fake cake, but police stopped their vehicle when they saw it matched an employee's description.

KSTP-TV (http://bit.ly/2sQsQWy ) reports the cake was returned to the store, and the store's managers declined to press charges. Instead the teens were given trespassing notices.

Edina police tweeted about the incident with the hashtag #nocakeforyou.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County 1:20

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County
National Police Week 2017 2:25

National Police Week 2017
What to do if you meet a mountain lion 4:18

What to do if you meet a mountain lion

View More Video

Nation & World Videos