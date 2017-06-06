California legislator wins Democratic fight for House seat

FILE - In this April 23, 2005 file photo, a taco truck stands across the street from a strip mall with stores displaying signs in English, Korean and Spanish in Los Angeles' Koreatown. In the ethnically diverse 34th Congressional district, two Democrats - Jimmy Gomez who is Hispanic and Robert Lee Ahn who is Korean-American - are in a Tuesday, June 6, 2017, runoff for a U.S. House seat that is testing the boundaries of racial politics. Ann Johansson, File AP Photo