Vegas officer arrested on manslaughter charge in choke death

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Public Safety shows Tashii Brown, known to them as Tashii Farmer-Brown. He was released from state custody in January, 2016, according to the department. The coroner in Las Vegas says a police officer's neck hold killed Brown, who also was zapped with a stun gun and punched after leading the officer on a chase through the back halls of a casino in May, 2017. Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Monday, June 5, 2017 that Tashii S. Brown's death has been ruled a homicide. Hawaii Department of Public Safety via AP, File)