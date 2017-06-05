3-year-old had no luck selling lemonade to buy a police uniform. Then cops showed up

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County Pause 2:25 National Police Week 2017 2:18 Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 1:36 2016's worst red-light runners 3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House 1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Three-year-old Hannah Pasley of Kansas City, North, dreams of becoming a police officer when she grows up. Hannah sold lemonade over the weekend to earn money to buy herself a police uniform - and succeeded. After officers from various law enforcement agencies heard about Hannah, dozens surprised her and her family by stopping by to buy lemonade and meet her Saturday. Police video and photos by Ashly Rooks and Sierra Moore. Jill Toyoshiba and Robert Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

