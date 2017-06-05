National

June 05, 2017 7:19 AM

NYC police officer remains in critical condition

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says a plainclothes officer remains in critical condition after being dragged by a driver in a stolen car for more than two blocks.

Officer Dalsh Veve (veh-VAY') was at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn on Monday, a day after undergoing surgery.

Veve was among officers responding to 911 calls of shots being fired Saturday night in East Flatbush. The sounds turned out to be fireworks.

The NYPD says Veve approached a stolen parked car and the driver sped away. He managed to fire his weapon even as he was being dragged.

Authorities say the 15-year-old driver showed up at the hospital with a serious gunshot wound a short time later. He and two others were taken into custody.

Veve and his wife have a 2-year-old daughter.

