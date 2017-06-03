‘We’re blown away by all this’: Hundreds of Gregg Allman fans gather for his burial

Southern rock icon Gregg Allman was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, Georgia, on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, with hundreds of fans gathered on a hill overlooking the grave site.
Allman was buried just across a walkway from his older brother, Duane, and bassist Berry Oakley, all founding members of the Allman Brothers Band.
Mourners, including Allman’s wife, Shannon, and an ex-wife, Cher, attended the private burial, along with relatives, friends and musicians. A bagpiper played as Allman’s casket was carried toward burial.
Fans filled the rolling hills of the cemetery grounds, where the Allmans wrote songs among the gravestones. Many of the fans had waited hours outside the cemetery gates and were allowed entrance only after the last vehicle in the funeral procession pulled inside.
“If all I got to see was the car coming up here, it was worth paying my respects,” said Tim Quick, who recently moved from Atlanta to Perry, Georgia. “They were the best thing to hit Georgia in forever — and in the world.”
Some fans snuck in earlier, including William Gambill and his friends, by walking along the railroad tracks behind the cemetery.
From the graveside, most of what was said among family and friends was inaudible to media representatives gathered on a nearby hill. But one person took a microphone for a moment to thank all the fans for coming.
“We’re blown away by all this,” he said.
After saying goodbye, family and friends also stopped briefly at the graveside of the other Allman Brothers bandmates buried there. One man took a picture. The site is the most popular stop within Rose Hill.
Fans often visit the The Big House Museum and then come to the graveside to pay their respects.
In the late 1960s when Capricorn was their record label, the Allman Brothers Band made Macon their home.
Nearly 1,500 people were on the cemetery grounds for the graveside service, estimated Bibb County sheriff’s Deputy Clay Williams.
Many lingered at the cemetery long after family and friends left for a gathering at The Big House.
A wreath of white carnations rested on the walkway at Bashinski Fine Gems and Jewelry across the street from Rose Hill.
“There’s a lot of people who come in normally who were close to Gregg,” said Bibb County sheriff’s Deputy Ken Hester, who works part-time at the jewelry store.
Other fans were arriving to pay their respects late into the afternoon.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments