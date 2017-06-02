Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some cool to Trump

FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The Republican base in Iowa is unsettled, with conservatives disappointed by President Donald Trump so far and party leaders saying he's being undermined from within. That's the context for Vice President Mike Pence's headline appearance at Sen. Joni Ernst's annual ``Roast and Ride'' fundraiser. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo