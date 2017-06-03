AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

AP sources: Special counsel on Russia probe expanding scope
WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government has taken over a separate criminal probe involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and may expand his inquiry to investigate the roles of the attorney general and deputy attorney general in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, The Associated Press has learned.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the AP in a separate interview that he would recuse himself from any oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller if he were to become a subject of Mueller's investigation.
The Justice Department's criminal investigation into Manafort, who was forced to resign as Trump campaign chairman in August amid questions over his business dealings years ago in Ukraine, predated the 2016 election and the counterintelligence probe that in July began investigating possible collusion between Moscow and associates of Trump.
The move to consolidate the matters, involving allegations of misuse of Ukrainian government funds, indicates that Mueller is assuming a broad mandate in his new role running the sensational investigation. The expansiveness of Mueller's investigation was described to the AP. No one familiar with the matter has been willing to discuss the scope of his investigation on the record because it is just getting underway and because revealing details could complicate its progress.
Rosenstein acknowledged that Mueller could expand his inquiry to include Attorney General Jeff Sessions' and Rosenstein's own roles in the decision to fire Comey, who was investigating the Trump campaign. Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel to take over the investigation, wrote the memorandum intended to justify Trump's decision to fire Comey. Sessions met with Trump and Rosenstein to discuss Trump's decision to fire him despite Sessions' pledge not to become involved in the Russia case.
Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey testimony?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Could President Donald Trump keep former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations?
The White House appears to be considering raising the issue of executive privilege, but Trump may have a weak case for claiming that his conversations with Comey should be considered private — especially since the president himself has commented publicly about the circumstances surrounding Comey's May 9 firing.
Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee. He'll likely be asked to recount conversations with Trump about Russian meddling during last year's election and the FBI's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
"The president will make that decision," White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday when asked if Trump would try to block Comey's testimony.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer would not rule it out. He said the committee hearing was just set and "it has to be reviewed." He said he has not discussed the matter with White House counsel, adding, "I don't know how they're going to respond."
Leaders pledge to boost climate efforts after Trump decision
PARIS (AP) — A Malian cattle herder, German environmental activists, leaders from Mexico to China — they're among millions on Friday denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord. Many nations pledged to ramp up their efforts to curb global warming instead.
Some allies pointedly refrained from criticism, however, and Russian President Vladimir Putin even joked that Trump's move made him a convenient scapegoat for any bad weather.
While Trump argued the landmark 2015 accord hurts U.S. jobs and business, others took a more global view. The French president's call to #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain went viral online, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it's time to look ahead.
"This decision can't and won't stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet," she said. "On the contrary. We in Germany, Europe and the world will combine our forces more resolutely than ever to address and successfully tackle challenges for humanity such as climate change."
Merkel, whose country hosts this year's international climate summit, called Trump's decision "extremely regrettable, and that's putting it very mildly."
Does Trump believe in climate change or not? Aides won't say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Does he or doesn't he? Believe in climate change, that is.
You'd think that would be an easy enough question the day after President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the landmark global accord aimed at combatting global warming.
But don't bother asking at the White House.
"I have not had an opportunity to have that discussion" with the president, responded Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.
"You should ask him that," offered White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway.
Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled comedian Kathy Griffin says she's not afraid of Donald Trump and plans to keep making fun of him but maintained that she's sorry for a video that depicted her holding a likeness of the president's severed, bloody head.
At a rambling press conference Friday, Griffin tearfully predicted her career is over and said Trump "broke me." Since the video was posted Tuesday, she has lost her job co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special and had all her upcoming comedy shows cancelled. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have publicly criticized the video.
Griffin, who asserted that she has been contacted by the Secret Service, said the Trumps are "trying to ruin my life forever."
The Secret Service declined comment Friday.
"The president, the first lady and the Secret Service have all made very clear their view on those thoughts,"
Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some cool to Trump
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is trying to solidify the Republican base in Iowa, where some conservatives complain President Donald Trump has much to prove and party leaders say he's being undermined from within.
Headlining Sen. Joni Ernst's annual summer fundraiser, Pence will promote steady job numbers under Trump, who campaigned last year on promises of economic growth.
But it's Pence's boss who has more work to do to satisfy Iowa's disproportionately influential Christian right, despite carrying Iowa by 9 percentage points in the 2016 election after Democrat Barack Obama won there in 2008 and 2012.
"I'm still waiting to see a conservative agenda put forward," said Iowa Republican Kay Quirk, a retired nurse from the socially conservative northwest region of the state. "I haven't given up hope by any means. But I'm still waiting."
Chiefly, Quirk and other Iowa conservatives are bothered that Trump has not delivered on the promise to repeal the 2010 health care law. But that's not all. Mike Demastus, a pastor from Des Moines, pointed to Trump's announcement Thursday that he would keep, at least for now, the U.S. Embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv. Trump promised during the campaign last year to move the embassy to Jerusalem, the place most closely associated with the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.
Pakistan works to stay off list of terror-friendly nations
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has frozen the accounts of 5,000 suspected terrorists, taking about $3 million out of their pockets, but Islamabad could still come under scrutiny at a crucial June meeting of an international watchdog that tracks terror financing.
Analysts and government officials say political foot-dragging and sympathetic supporters throughout Pakistan makes it difficult to cut off the money supply to banned terrorist groups.
Next month in Spain, the Financial Action Task Force will update its assessment of "high-risk and non-cooperative jurisdictions," Alexandra Wijmenga-Daniel of the task force's communications department said in an email. She did not offer any specifics.
The 35-nation intergovernmental organization was formed in 1989 to combat money laundering. After 9/11, it also took on the role of fighting the financing of terrorism. Getting on the task force's "black list" could hurt a country's ability to borrow, if its banking system is considered a money laundering haven.
In 2015, Pakistan was exempted from its scrutiny after a similar session applauded the country's progress in tackling both money laundering and terrorist financing.
Source: Chicago, federal government draft police reform deal
CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago and the U.S. Justice Department have negotiated a draft agreement that calls for an independent monitor to oversee police department reforms, though it is unclear if there will be court oversight at some stage in the future, an official in Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration told The Associated Press.
A monitor would be appointed if the Justice Department gives final approval to the "memorandum of agreement," which includes a framework for adopting and implementing reforms that federal officials said were needed in the Chicago Police Department, an official in Emanuel's administration familiar with the agreement said Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the proposal.
The Justice Department is currently giving the draft a final review. The official said in an email that the administration is hopeful the agreement "will be executed soon," adding that the action will "guide future reforms for years to come."
In January, just before President Donald Trump's inauguration, the Justice Department issued a scathing report on civil rights abuses by Chicago's police department over the years. It found that institutional problems had led to serious civil rights violations, including a tendency to use excessive force. The investigation began in 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing a white officer shooting a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times.
The proposed "memorandum of agreement" suggests the Trump administration may take a different approach from that of President Barack Obama's, which typically took a city's negotiated plan to a federal judge to make it legally binding in the form of a "consent decree." Under Obama, it was the court that also appointed a monitor, answerable to the court, to ensure police complied with the agreed upon reforms.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch: Rule of law 'a blessing'
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch acknowledged Friday that there is "a lot of skepticism about the rule of law" in the country but defended the United States judicial system as "a blessing" and "a remarkable gift" during a talk at Harvard University.
The court's newest justice marveled that in America "nine old people in polyester black robes" and other judges can safely decide cases according to their conscience and that the government can lose cases without resorting to the use of armed force to impose its will.
"That is a heritage that is very, very special," he said. "It's a remarkable gift. Travel elsewhere. See how judges live. See whether they feel free to express themselves."
Gorsuch, made the comments during his first public appearance since joining the high court in a conversation with fellow Justice Stephen Breyer at Harvard University.
Gorsuch said that particularly in tumultuous times it's important to convince the next generation "that the project (of justice) is worth it because many of them have grave doubts."
