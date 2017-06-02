Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog _ who had to be rescued

In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk. Kentucky State Police via AP)