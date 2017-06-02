In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk.
June 02, 2017 5:57 PM

Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog _ who had to be rescued

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ky.

Is that a bird in the tree? A cat? No, it's Rocco the dog, who had to be rescued by firefighters when the small dachshund got stuck inside a tree trunk.

Authorities say two off-duty Kentucky state troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem on Thursday when they heard a dog barking. They looked around for several minutes, and finally, they found the pooch — trapped inside the tree.

Apparently Rocco had climbed into a nearby hole dug by a groundhog and found his way up through the tree trunk. That's where he became stuck.

A firefighter came out and cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco.

The opening in the tree is now big enough Rocco — if he dares go on another adventure like that.

