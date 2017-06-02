Suspect dead, 3 police officers wounded in Texas shootout

This undated photo provided by the Laredo Police Department shows Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez, 55, a murder suspect, has been killed and three police officers were wounded Friday, June 2, 2017, in a shootout at a Laredo, Texas, convenience store. He was suspected in the fatal shooting of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, at her apartment. Laredo Police Department via AP)