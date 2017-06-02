This undated photo provided by the Laredo Police Department shows Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez, 55, a murder suspect, has been killed and three police officers were wounded Friday, June 2, 2017, in a shootout at a Laredo, Texas, convenience store. He was suspected in the fatal shooting of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, at her apartment.
June 02, 2017 7:11 PM

Suspect dead, 3 police officers wounded in Texas shootout

The Associated Press
LAREDO, Texas

A murder suspect has been killed and three police officers wounded in a shootout at a Laredo convenience store.

Detective Joe Baeza, the Laredo police spokesman, said officers had been searching all day Friday for 55-year-old Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez. He was suspected in the fatal shooting of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, at her apartment.

Baeza said three officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one driven by Rodriguez outside a convenience store about 5 p.m. Friday. As the officers approached, Rodriguez opened fire, drawing return fire from the officers and other officers who had just arrived as backup.

Baeza says Rodriguez died at a Laredo hospital. He said he didn't have conditions for the hospitalized officers, but he said one was airlifted 150 miles to San Antonio.

