How a photo of radio’s ‘Bible Answer Man’ in church lost him thousands of listeners

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County Pause 2:25 National Police Week 2017 2:18 Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 1:36 2016's worst red-light runners 3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House 1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Hank Hanegraaff is the host of the "Bible Answer Man," a nationally syndicated Christian radio show broadcast from Charlotte. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

Hank Hanegraaff is the host of the "Bible Answer Man," a nationally syndicated Christian radio show broadcast from Charlotte. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer