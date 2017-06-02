A man accused of jury tampering has been convicted — by a different jury

A jury of six convicted a Michigan man of jury tampering after he handed out juror rights pamphlets to people entering a courtroom in hopes of swaying jurors in another trial, prosecutors say.
Confused?
The complicated story and legal implications of Keith Wood’s trial began back in 2013, when an Amish man named Andy Yoder allegedly filled in wetlands near Stanwood, Michigan, in violation of the state’s enviormental regulations, according to WZZM.
Yoder was arrested and went to court in 2015, and Wood said he heard about the case through an email, according to Fox 17.
Because he felt strongly about the government’s ability to interefere with personal property rights, he went down to the Mecosta County Courthouse on the day of Yoder’s pre-trial conference and handed out fliers from the Fully Informed Jury Association, detailing juror rights that are not often described by judges and are debated by legal scholars. Principally, the pamphlets dealt with the alleged right of jurors to vote according to their consciences.
On Nov. 24, 2015, Wood was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice after he handed out 50 fliers on the sidewalk to people entering the courthouse, according to Fox 17. The original charge carried a potential sentence of five years in jail.
“It’s just a blatant illegal improper use of government power to squelch a person’s constitutional rights of free speech, that’s what this is,” Wood’s lawyer told Fox 17 at the time.
The charge was later lowered to influencing a juror, which carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail.
About 18 months later, Wood had his own day in court. He insisted that he did “absolutely not” try to influence the jurors in Yoder’s case. But prosecutors argued that the fact he had never protested in front of the courthouse before that day, combined with his own admission that he knew Yoder’s court appearance was that day and that time proved his pamphlets were aimed at swaying potential jurors, even if he did not who exactly was on Yoder’s jury, per WOOD.
According to WZZM, the judge in Yoder’s case became aware of Wood’s actions after he saw several potential jurors with the pamphlet he had been distributing. Wood was asked by court personnel to stop, but refused, according to both sides. He then agreed to meet with the judge inside, where he was arrested, which he said directly contradicted what one of police officers who escorted him inside said would happen.
“She (courthouse personnel) wasn’t being rough but she was kind of corralling me and she was touching my jacket, and so I asked her again, I said, “Am I being detained?” And she goes, ‘No,’” Wood said, per Fox 17.
On Thursday, Wood’s jury needed just 30 minutes to return a verdict of guilty, per WOOD. It is a verdict Wood says he plans to appeal.
“This is a serious implication on free speech rights, I believe,” Wood said after the verdict was handed down, per WOOD.
As for Yoder, he eventually reached a plea deal with the government and his case never went to trial, per WZZM.
