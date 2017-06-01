Lesbians exist because they turn men on, professor concludes in mocked study

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County Pause 2:25 National Police Week 2017 2:18 Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 1:36 2016's worst red-light runners 3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House 1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Shelly Yang and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star