FILE - This April 27, 2016 file photo shows the USS Gerald R. Ford under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. The new class of aircraft carrier has been officially delivered to the U.S. Navy and is expected to become operational in 2020 after various workups at sea.
FILE - This April 27, 2016 file photo shows the USS Gerald R. Ford under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. The new class of aircraft carrier has been officially delivered to the U.S. Navy and is expected to become operational in 2020 after various workups at sea. Steve Helber Photo
FILE - This April 27, 2016 file photo shows the USS Gerald R. Ford under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. The new class of aircraft carrier has been officially delivered to the U.S. Navy and is expected to become operational in 2020 after various workups at sea. Steve Helber Photo

National

June 01, 2017 8:48 AM

Navy gets its Ford: $12.9 billion aircraft carrier delivered

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

The U.S. Navy has officially received the first of a whole new class of aircraft carriers.

The Navy announced Thursday that the USS Gerald R. Ford will now go through various workups at sea before becoming operational in 2020.

Delivery of the $12.9 billion carrier by Newport News Shipbuilding follows delays, cost overruns and issues with new technology, including a magnetic catapult system to launch jets.

President Trump told Time magazine last month that the Navy should go back to using steam catapults because the new system is "no good" and costs hundreds of millions of dollars more.

The Navy has declined to comment on Trump's comments. It says the new technology can increase flying missions by a third.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County 1:20

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County
National Police Week 2017 2:25

National Police Week 2017
What to do if you meet a mountain lion 4:18

What to do if you meet a mountain lion

View More Video

Nation & World Videos